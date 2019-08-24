Malaria scare in Baringo but no confirmation

A suspected malaria outbreak has caused a scare in Tiaty, Baringo, but the health department has not yet been able to confirm the ailment.

A surveillance team is on the ground and blood samples have been taken for testing.

Leaders have claimed that at least 10 people are dead and more than 3,000 others are ailing.

Health executive Mary Panga said on Friday that she could not confirm any deaths and said a surveillance team was assessing the situation.

"They have collected enough samples, but we are awaiting laboratory results to ascertain whether it really is a malaria outbreak," Panga told the Star on the phone.

She said she would give a full report after getting results. Panga said she had received reports of a malaria outbreak.

Tirioko MCA Sam Lokales said on Friday he had been receiving death alerts from residents since Monday — the latest being that of a child on Thursday evening.

He said at least 10 people were feared dead and more than 3,000 others were sick in his ward.