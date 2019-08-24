Malaria scare in Baringo but no confirmation

• MCA Sam Lokales says he has been receiving death alerts from residents since Monday — the latest being that of a child on Thursday evening.
• County government has deployed surveillance team to assess the situation
A suspected malaria outbreak has caused a scare in Tiaty, Baringo, but the health department has not yet been able to confirm the ailment.
A surveillance team is on the ground and blood samples have been taken for testing.
Leaders have claimed that at least 10 people are dead and more than 3,000 others are ailing.
Health executive Mary Panga said on Friday that she could not confirm any deaths and said a surveillance team was assessing the situation.
"They have collected enough samples, but we are awaiting laboratory results to ascertain whether it really is a malaria outbreak," Panga told the Star on the phone.
She said she would give a full report after getting results. Panga said she had received reports of a malaria outbreak.
Tirioko MCA Sam Lokales said on Friday he had been receiving death alerts from residents since Monday — the latest being that of a child on Thursday evening.
He said at least 10 people were feared dead and more than 3,000 others were sick in his ward.
In October 2017, at least 10 people, including children, died in the same area from malaria. More than 400 others were hospitalised.
Eight children less than 10 years and two adults were believed to have died from the disease, which was first reported on Sunday.
Akoret assistant county commissioner Wycliffe Ochola said, however, that only three deaths were reported in Kongor and Chesawach villages between August 1 and 19.
"We cannot ascertain whether it is malaria but health experts are on the ground," he said. Ochola said the situation may not be as bad as it has been claimed.
MCA Lokales said symptoms include fever, vomiting and a lack of appetite. "Severe diarrhoea follows before the unattended patient dies," he said.
He said the worst-hit villages were Kulal, Kaghat, Kongor, Chesawach Akoret, Kapau, Atirir, Chesetim, Loki's, Ngaina, Korelach, Kreze — all in Akoret in Tiaty subcounties.
“More than 3,000 people, mostly children, women and the elderly, are sick while more than 15,000 are at risk," Lokales said.
He said the two divisions covering 1,102 square kilometres have no health facilities. He said patents have been flocking to missionary churches for help.
"Due to illiteracy, others are seeking help from traditional doctors and herbalists believing they may have been cursed by evil spirits from witchcraft known as kikatat, he told journalists at his office in Kabarnet town.
Lokales, who is also the Baringo Assembly Minority leader, said dispensaries in Ng’oron, Ngaina, Lokerelach, Ptikii, Krese, Chewara, Sugut, Kamuryo and Kapunyany lack nurses and drugs.
“Only a few patients can afford to travel over 40km to Sigor, Chester, Ortum and Lomut health centres in neighbouring West Pokot county,” the MCA said.
He said untrained community workers were trying to help patients under trees.
"The county government should get serious and move faster to deploy staff and equip dispensaries," Lokales said.
Governor Stanley Kiptis has yet to fulfil the pledges he made to supply two ambulances in Tirioko and fully equip facilities with staff and drugs.
