Don't allow manipulation of census figures, West Pokot chiefs told

Preparations for the census are in the final stages of West Pokot, county commissioner Apollo Okello has said.

He said the personnel undertaking the exercise had been trained and the county had received most of the equipment.

Okello further urged chiefs and assistant chiefs to be vigilant during the exercise, saying manipulation of figures would not be entertained.

"We are aware that some politicians want to ensure that the figures recorded during the exercise are increased. I’m requesting your chiefs and their assistants to ensure that this doesn’t happen."

"Also I’m aware that there is no sublocation in the area with more than 5,000 people unless those in urban areas like Makutano," he said

Okello spoke during a briefing with county committee members in Kapenguria.

Okello told residents the exercise is important because the government uses the data to plan.

"We will ensure that enough security personnel will be deployed," he said.

County statistics officer John Lopuo said the county and subcounty committees were tasked with the recruitment and training of personnel who will undertake the exercise.

Lopuo said the committee recruited 1,161 enumerators, 525 content supervisors and 57 ICT supervisors.