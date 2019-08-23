MCA, aide charged with destroying houses on disputed land

An Eldoret MCA and his aide have been charged with the destruction of property worth Sh1.2 million belonging to a businessman in the town.

Kipkenyo Ward Rep Hillary Rono and Dominic Tenai are charged with willful and unlawful destruction of three permanent houses, 20 semi-permanent roomed houses, three pit latrines and a piped wire fence valued at Sh1.2 million.

The offence was allegedly committed on March 13.

The houses belonged to a former councillor David Leting who testified before senior principal magistrate Sylvia Wewa that he found the MCA and his aide supervising the destruction of the houses.

“I was so shocked to find people destroying my property and the MCA was present leading the exercise,” Leting said.

The MCA, he said, was armed with a hammer and was seen giving instructions to the driver of a county government grader to flatten the buildings on land they claimed was public property.

“One of my children was saved from one of the houses that was being demolished. All these happened as the MCA watched,” Leting said.

He said he was in town when a neighbour informed him that there were people demolishing the houses.

“I confronted the MCA demanding to know why he had ordered for the demolition of my houses,” Leting said.

Leting said the MCA did not have court orders to carry out the demolitions and hence the action was illegal and malicious.

The court will visit the site to assess the damage.

The two accused through their lawyers Isiaho Sawe and Muhoro Muiruri told the court that Leting had no documents to prove ownership of the land.

The MCA and his aide are out on a Sh200,000 cash bail each.

The hearing is adjourned until September 11 when the court will visit the site.

