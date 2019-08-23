Kenya and Uganda conduct joint mass vaccination of livestock

Kenya and Uganda have conducted a free joint mass vaccination of livestock against the contagious bovine pleuropneumonia to curb its spread.

The exercise was also meant to help improve cross border collaboration and coordination in the region.

West Pokot county government and Amudat District in Uganda supplied 150,000 vaccine doses each.

Governor John Lonyangapuo led the Kenyan delegation in Uganda to vaccinate the animals which had migrated to the country in search of pastures and water.

While commissioning the exercise, Lonyangapuo said that his government is committed to eradicate diseases in the region and enable farmers to secure foreign markets for their animal products.

The county boss said farmers in the region have been exploited by middlemen and his administration is keen to ensure that farmers earn well from the investment.

“Most of our animals are sold to middlemen who later sell the animals in markets in the western region and Nairobi county reaping huge profits,” he said.

He said soon Nasukuta abattoir will be operational enabling farmers to sell their animals directly.