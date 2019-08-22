Mandago to complete Sh10bn flagship projects by 2022

Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago has said he will ensure that all Sh10 billion projects he initiated are completed before the end of his second term.

The projects are mostly in the healthcare, water, infrastructure and agriculture sectors.

“I want to leave a clean sheet when I exit from office in the next three years. I will ensure all my projects are completed,” Mandago said.

Debate and political jostling are rife in Uasin Gishu about Mandago's possible successor in 2022.

Among those mentioned include Kenya's envoy to Pakistan Julis Bitok who unsuccessfully vied against Mandago in 2013.

Others include businessman Bundotich Kiprop Buzeki, politician Jonathan Bii, Senator Margaret Kamar and Kesses MP Swarup Mishra.

Mandago's deputy Daniel Chemno has not made it clear if he will vie.

The governor has not indicated whom he is likely to back or his future political plans amid speculation that he may run for Senate.

On Wednesday Mandago toured Moiben ward in Moiben subcounty where he inspected several projects.

He commissioned Toloita Water project which he said is expected to serve over 2,000 households.

The governor said that his administration will drill a borehole in every village to supply water to all the public facilities and households.

“Give us the time and we will make sure you get water in three years' time. We are currently desilting dams and drilling boreholes," he told locals.

Already, the county government has acquired waterworks machinery to boost efforts to provide water to every household.

While in Moiben, Mandago also inspected the Toloita milk cooling plant which will be commissioned next week.

Mandago thereafter held a Public Baraza where he advised farmers to buy shares of the Moisoy Cooperative which plans to establish a milling plant for value addition.

The governor also launched a water drilling project at Mosop Primary School which upon completion, is expected to serve over 500 households.

He later held a public Baraza at Mosop Dispensary grounds where he said households will benefit from the water project.

The governor also encouraged farmers to diversify crop production so that they don't rely on maize alone.

Mandago also issued avocado seedlings to the farmers who are members of cooperatives.

Mandago said the county government had also helped to rehabilitate women who previously engaged in brewing if illicit alcohol.

During the tour, the governor issued a cheque to the reformed brewers who are venturing in livestock farming as part of the empowerment initiative.

He also issued cheques for construction of cattle dips in the area.

The governor was accompanied by county executives Emily Kogo (Trade), Samuel Yego (Agriculture) chief officers Simion Kemei (Water) Julius Rotich (Agriculture) Pius Kigen (Cooperatives) John Kemboi (ICT) Gregory Ondieki (Health) Area MCA Noah Kemboi among other county officials.

