INTEGRITY AUDIT

Carry your own cross, Tunai tells corrupt officials

Promises to stem corruption by tightening loopholes identified during EACC auditing

by KNA by Mabel Keya-Shikuku
Rift Valley
22 August 2019 - 00:00
Narok county officials engaging in corruption will carry their own crosses, Governor Samuel Tunai has said.

He promised to stem corruption in the county by tightening loopholes identified during EACC auditing.

The governor spoke during the handing over of a corruption risk assessment report for Narok county by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission on Tuesday.

Narok is the 23rd county  where EACC has carried out corruption risk assessment.

“Many of the issues the EACC has mentioned have been what I have been insisting on during our meetings but it is now high time that everyone carried his or her own cross when found on the wrong side of the law,” Tunai said.

The EACC audited the executive, revenue collection streams, finance and the county assembly among other are areas prone to corruption.

Tunai said corruption begins at the grassroots of the society and grows its way to government systems disrupting services.

EACC commissioner Abdi Maalim asked the county government to put in place strong systems to deter corrupt officials.

“Corruption can only be eliminated when existing systems are effective, persistent and transparent,” he said.

 Maalim asked officials to uphold integrity in all their dealings.

 
 

“My commission is more than willing to help the county be free of corruption,” he added.

 

During the review, EACC looked at various sectors and systems of the county government and identified areas which are prone to theft of public resources and recommend remedial measures.

