Build bridges with MCAs, Murkomen tells Tolgos

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has rubbished claims he is plotting to impeach Governor Alex Tolgos.

The senator, who disagrees with Tolgos over the running of the county, released a detailed statement on Tuesday abut county's problems and advised the governor to reconcile with all leaders.

Tolgos is also feuding with MCAs after they declined to reduce their Sh566 million budget to help close a Sh200 million budget deficit.

"My office is ready and willing to mediate between the two arms of county government. I wish to advise Tolgos to give dialogue a chance instead of authoring his own problems as he has been doing for nearly seven years," Murkomen said.

He said even though the county faces serious challenges "as a result of gross incompetence and maladministration", he does not believe impeaching the governor would solve the problems.

“I wish to remind Tolgos that impeachment is an accountability process spelt out in the Constitution. Although the Senate is involved in any impeachment process that comes before it, the senator does not participate in it as an individual,” Murkomen said in a statement.

Tolgos on Monday said Murkomen was using MCAs to plan his removal because of his stand on the Arror and Kimwarer dam scandals.

Murkomen wants Tolgos to record a statement with the DCI if he knows that who stole the dams money.

He said the governor had previously called for the dissolution of the county "because of his inability to run some functions".