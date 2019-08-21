Bomet MCAs reject six of nine CECs

Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok will now have to nominate six individuals to fill his Cabinet after three nominees considered for reappointment were rejected by the county assembly.

The list of the nine nominees were presented to assembly by the governor last week.

They are Bernard Ngeno (Youth, Gender and Sports), Benson Sang (water, environment and natural resources), Daisy Rono (Lands and urban planning), Justus K. Maina (ICT & Public Service), Andrew Sigei (Finance), Julius Tuei (Agriculture), Joseph Sitonik (Medical Services & Public Health), Juliana Yegon (Education), Philip Sowek (roads and transport) and Julia Chepkuto (trade and tourism).

Six out of the nine CECs who served under the late governor Joyce Laboso administration were, however, rejected during the Wednesday afternoon session.

The ward representatives instead adopted the names of only three members whom they termed as performers. Those whose performances records were a impressive according to the MCAs termed and got saved are Yegon, Sitonik and Sigei.

From the onset it was clear that only three members would be axed in what some ward representatives claimed have been disloyal to the late governor while and while others disrespecting the county assembly.

Maina who has been in charge of administration is said to have been disloyal to the late Laboso while Ngeno who has been in charge of social services is said to have severally snubbed summons by the assembly to answer audit queries on his department.

Sowek who headed transport and infrastructure on his part is said to have been a letdown to the county with the MCAs accusing him of overseeing shoddy projects which includes bridges and roads.

Efforts by some MCAs led by majority leader Josphat Kirui to have all the nominees approved went unsuccessful as the members insisted some had failed to live up to their dreams. They said some were incompetent hence need to reject them and fresh blood brought in to ensure the legacy of late governor Laboso was achieved.