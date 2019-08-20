Kosgey tells youth not to swallow false promises

Nandi Governor Stephen Sang has been accused of making false promises about allocating free land to the youth.

Speaking in the presence of former Minister Henry Kosgey, former Nandi County Council chairman Charles Tanui told youths on Sunday not to be manipulated and exploited by politicians.

“Don’t cheat our children that there were empty farms ready for invasions…there is law in this country which must be followed in any acquisition of land,” Tanui said.

It was an indirect but clear reference to Governor Sang.

In a move to repossess 'grabbed' land, Sang in June led hundreds of residents in invading Kibwari EPK Tea Estate, a firm in which Kosgey is a shareholder.

Breaking his long political silence, Kosgey said he has been keenly watching the unfolding events in the county especially on vital issues affecting the people, He said he has refrained from commenting "lest I be accused of undermining leaders".

“Let me provide you with free advice, you young leaders…be careful with what you do, especially in cases where you are viewed to be taking revenge. It will come to haunt you later,” Kosgey said.

The former minister warned that the electorate wanted development and not threats and intimidation.

“Get your priorities right and don’t mislead the electorate into believing that the law can be bent to suit them,” he said to politicians.

He asked the county government to engage the people in a friendly manner, adding that at his age, he has witnessed different leadership styles.

Kosgey spoke at his home tuff Ol’Lessos in Nandi Hills constituency during a church service on Sunday.

He said the county had massive resources for various developments and for procurement of drugs for health facilities.

“Engage the national government to assist with the construction of roads within the county, especially in tea-growing areas whose roads are dilapidated,” Kosgey said.

He also asked the county government to complete stalled projects initiated by the previous government of Cleophas Lagat, instead of initiating new ones.

Several projects — among them the county headquarters, Kipchoge Keino Stadium and Nandi Hills Stadium —± were 90 per cent complete before they were abandoned.

Kosgey announced early in the year that he had retired from politics and would only speak on issues affecting the people.

On Sunday, the former long serving Tinderet MP said he would not react even if he was provoked by his rivals.

He did not elaborate.

