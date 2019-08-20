Cultural festival boosts Turkana economy

Turkana cultural festival has promoted business in the region, director of trade and investment James Lokwale has said.

"Attendance of more than 10,000 participants, including domestic and foreign delegates, translates into an expanded customer base for traders in Turkana," he said.

Lokwale said businesses made huge profits during the event.

"Hotels and accommodation facilities in Lodwar town, including homestays, recorded full bookings a week before the kick-off of the festival. All the five airlines plying Nairobi-Eldoret-Lodwar route were fully booked," he said.

He said the groceries, cereals and grain outlets at the markets made huge profits even after increasing their stocks.

Turkana county holds the annual cultural festival known as Tobong'ulore, which means 'welcome back home' to the land of human origins. It draws visitors from Ethiopia, Uganda and South Sudan.