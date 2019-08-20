10,000 PARTICIPANTS

Cultural festival boosts Turkana economy

Hotels recorded full bookings a week before the festival

• Lokwale says businesses made huge profits during the event.

• Groceries, cereals and grain outlets at the markets made huge profits even after increasing their stocks

by HESBORN ETYANG Correspondent, Turkana
Rift Valley
20 August 2019 - 00:00
Dancers Showcase their skills during the Turkana Cultural festival
Dancers Showcase their skills during the Turkana Cultural festival
Image: /Hesborn Etyang

 Turkana cultural festival has promoted business in the region, director of trade and investment James Lokwale has said.

"Attendance of more than 10,000 participants, including domestic and foreign delegates, translates into an expanded customer base for traders in Turkana," he said.

Lokwale said businesses made huge profits during the event.

"Hotels and accommodation facilities in Lodwar town, including homestays, recorded full bookings a week before the kick-off of the festival. All the five airlines plying Nairobi-Eldoret-Lodwar route were fully booked," he said.

He said the groceries, cereals and grain outlets at the markets made huge profits even after increasing their stocks.

Turkana county holds the annual cultural festival known as Tobong'ulore, which means 'welcome back home' to the land of human origins. It draws visitors from Ethiopia, Uganda and South Sudan.

 

