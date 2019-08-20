ALLEGED INCITEMENT

Cherargei released on bond, says Ruto 'incitement' remark was misinterpreted

In Summary

• Released on personal bond.

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
Rift Valley
20 August 2019 - 16:20
Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei at Central police station in Eldoret on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.
Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei at Central police station in Eldoret on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.
Image: FAITH MATETE

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has been released on personal bond.

DCI detectives had on Tuesday arrested him at his home in Uasin Gishu county over allegations of profiling individuals opposed to Deputy President William Ruto.

However, Cherargei defended his remark, saying what he meant was that Ruto and his team would have a resounding victory in at the ballot.

Police had issued summons for Cherargei to present himself but he failed to do so leading to the arrest at his home located near Elgon view in Eldoret town.

The senator is alleged to have made inciting remarks over the weekend at the funeral of the late teacher Dominic Kiptoo Choge at Lelwak in O’lessos.

More follows...

More:

Cherargei summoned by DCI over Ruto 'incitement' remark

Senator made remarks during funeral.
News
22 hours ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
Rift Valley
20 August 2019 - 16:20

Most Popular

  1. Coast police boss transferred as war on drugs continues
    17h ago Coast

  2. MP Wambugu dares DP Ruto to re-launch project in Nyeri
    1d ago Central

  3. HIV positive youth get alarm watches to boost ARV drugs use
    16h ago Nyanza

  4. Mutua orders all bars closed during census
    21h ago Eastern

  5. Concentrate on legislative issues and leave my miniskirt, ...
    1d ago Eastern

Latest Videos