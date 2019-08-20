Cherargei released on bond, says Ruto 'incitement' remark was misinterpreted

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has been released on personal bond.

DCI detectives had on Tuesday arrested him at his home in Uasin Gishu county over allegations of profiling individuals opposed to Deputy President William Ruto.

However, Cherargei defended his remark, saying what he meant was that Ruto and his team would have a resounding victory in at the ballot.

Police had issued summons for Cherargei to present himself but he failed to do so leading to the arrest at his home located near Elgon view in Eldoret town.

The senator is alleged to have made inciting remarks over the weekend at the funeral of the late teacher Dominic Kiptoo Choge at Lelwak in O’lessos.

