Census sparks boundary clashes in Baringo

Communities in Baringo county have clashed and rhetoric has heated up over disputed boundaries ahead of the national population census on August 24.

Claims and counter-claims have been flying like poisoned arrows; all leaders deny inciting violence and ill-will.

The contentious places are Loruk, Mukutani and Kampi ya Samaki along the borders of Baringo North, Tiaty and Baringo South subcounties.

“All the places are in Baringo South and nobody should ever raise any question about that,” MP Charles Kamuren said.

He was addressing a well-attended Ilchamus age-set transition cultural event at Eldepe near Marigat town on Saturday.

Major inhabitants in the pasture-rich areas are the Tugen, Pokot and Ilchamus pastoral communities.

The communities are plagued by banditry attacks and cattle rustling.

Kamuren put on notice his Tiaty counterpart William Kamket and Baringo North’s William Cheptumo, saying they are inciting the residents to disrupt the census.

They denied the claims.

On Friday, residents armed with poisoned arrows and pangas protested, lit fires and blocked the Loruk-Marigat Highway. They threatened to harm and chase away certain ‘foreign’ communities ahead of the census.

“We will not be counted if these communities are still living with us here,” a Loruk resident said.

Cheptumo had earlier claimed Loruk and Kampi ya Samaki are in the centre of his constituency, citing the present landmark location of the national government and the subcounty administrators’ offices.