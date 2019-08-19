Tiaty MP Kamket made Pokot spokesman

Tiaty MP William Kamket has been installed as head of the Pokot council of elders and the community's spokesman.

He was crowned in a ceremony attended by thousands of people at Katungura village in Tangulbei, Baringo county, on Saturday.

The legislator was in the area to raise funds for over 100 women's groups.

“Today I am happy and I thank my people. Being their elected MP, they have today installed me again to officially become Pokot council of elders chairman and appointed me the spokesman for the Pokot,” he said.

Kamket succeeds West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo whose term expired.

“Lonyangapuo was in 2014 installed to the leadership position in Churo and all Pokots right from Laikipia to Uganda supported him. It is now the turn of Kamket,” Churo-Amaya MCA Ameja Zelemoi said.

Zelemoi said the change was necessitated by the normal age set transition.

“Today was just an installation ceremony but soon we will have a huge handing offer ceremony which we expect Governor Lonyangapuo to preside over,” Zelemoi said.

During the ceremony, the successor was decorated with a leopard skin, white and black ostrich feathers, a beaded necklace and a club.

Five spotless cows and goats were slaughtered for the installation, Pokot elder Lomamkong Amasile, 75, said.