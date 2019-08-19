Lenku tells Speaker to engage banks over delayed pay

Kajiado Governor Joseph Lenku has told Speaker Johnson Osoi to stop mourning about unpaid salaries and instead find a local solution the problem.

“Some counties made a local arrangement with banks so that they could pay their workers. The speaker should have done the same instead of lamenting in public,” Lenku said.

Kajiado is one of the counties that have not paid their workers after the delay by the National Treasury to release money to counties due to a standoff between the Senate and the National Assembly.

Osoi had said on Thursday that operations of the county assembly have been paralysed because the staff had not been their July salaries.