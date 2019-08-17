OATH OF SECRECY

Treat data with confidentiality, census officials told

Commissioner says information is for government planning and provision of services only

In Summary
  • Kimiti tells officials to stick to the oath of secrecy they have sworn
  • Urges public to be available and open their homes to census officials
by KIPLANGAT KIRUI Correspondent
Rift Valley
17 August 2019 - 00:00
The 2009 census report that was launched at the KICC in Nairobi. /FILE
The 2009 census report that was launched at the KICC in Nairobi. /FILE

Narok county commissioner Samuel Kimiti has appealed to census officials to treat all information they will receive with utmost confidentiality.

Speaking in Narok town, Kimiti said census information is for government planning and provision of services, not for publication.

 “I urge you to stick to the oath of secrecy that you have sworn by keeping every information you will receive from the public as confidential,” Kimiti said.   

The commissioner urged the public to be available and open their homes to census officials on the night of 24-25 August .

 He told census officials to carry out the exercise with transparency and commitment to obtain reliable and accurate data that will help government planning.

 “This exercise is important to the country in that it will enable the government to know its population and its dynamics and distribution so that it can plan effectively,” he said.

The county commissioner promised census officials adequate security during the exercise, saying that more security personnel have been deployed to various parts of the county.

MORE:

Why this year's national census will be different

Intersex has been included as an option on the sex categories.
News
1 week ago

KNBS recruits 164,700 staff ahead of 2019 census

The exercise set for August 24, 25 will cost tax payer Sh18.5 billion.
News
1 month ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by KIPLANGAT KIRUI Correspondent
Rift Valley
17 August 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Embu MCA's mini dress 'provokes' male colleagues
    1d ago Eastern

  2. Punjani's wife and four others walk to freedom
    1d ago Coast

  3. We'll have your head, drug lords tell Lamu MP
    21h ago Coast

  4. Girls blame church keshas for teen pregnancies
    21h ago Coast

  5. Massaging pregnant women deadly, says Lamu medic
    21h ago Coast

Latest Videos