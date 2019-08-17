Treat data with confidentiality, census officials told

Narok county commissioner Samuel Kimiti has appealed to census officials to treat all information they will receive with utmost confidentiality.

Speaking in Narok town, Kimiti said census information is for government planning and provision of services, not for publication.

“I urge you to stick to the oath of secrecy that you have sworn by keeping every information you will receive from the public as confidential,” Kimiti said.

The commissioner urged the public to be available and open their homes to census officials on the night of 24-25 August .

He told census officials to carry out the exercise with transparency and commitment to obtain reliable and accurate data that will help government planning.

“This exercise is important to the country in that it will enable the government to know its population and its dynamics and distribution so that it can plan effectively,” he said.

The county commissioner promised census officials adequate security during the exercise, saying that more security personnel have been deployed to various parts of the county.