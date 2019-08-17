Rift farmers expect 20 per cent more maize

Farmers in the Rift Valley are projecting an increase in maize production by more than 20 per cent compared to last year.

Uasin Gishu county, considered the country’s bead basket, last year produced about 5.5 million bags. But production which had been on decline in the last three years is expected to rise again this year.

County executive for Agriculture Samwel Yego said a survey they carried out indicates farmers will have a bumper harvest. Production is expected to increase to more than six million bags.

“The season started off with bad weather as rains failed but the situation improved and now we are foreseeing a very good harvest”, Yego said.

Trans Nzoia county which produced about 4.5 million bags last year will also record improved production.

Agriculture executive Mary Nzomo said they expect to harvest more than 5.5 million bags.

“We have put in place programmes to ensure that our farmers will get maximum harvest and there will be no wastage through the post-harvest losses”, she said.

In Nandi, Governor Stephen Sang said they expect farmers to get better maize harvests.

The county officials attributed the improved to use of quality seeds and fertiliser.

But the director of Kenya Farmers Association Kipkorir Menjo said they are worried that the government has not allocated adequate funding to the NCPB to purchase the maize from farmers who are already harvesting in most parts of the region.

Moiben MP Sila Tiren and farmers welcomed the recent move by Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri to withdraw a plan to import maize .

They said it would help to protect local producers against losses usually caused by lack of market and low prices as a result of flooding of markets with cheap imports.

Menjo who spoke at a farmers meeting in Eldoret however said the government should put in place a clear policy on imports of cereals which has for many years hurt the sector.

The chairman of the Strategic Food Reserves Fund Noah Wekesa has been visiting counties in the region to meet farmers to discuss the maize production.