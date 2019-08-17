Revamped Rivatex crippled by cotton shortage

Rivatex textile factory, revamped at Sh6 billion, is operating below capacity due to acute shortage of cotton.

CEO Thomas Kipkurgat said increased production of cotton is needed for full capacity operation.

The firm is in the process of signing MoUs with 18 counties to support farmers to produce more cotton. Already they have signed partnerships with Elgeyo Marakwet county to support 3,000 cotton farmers in Kerio Valley.

President Kenyatta last month launched expansion of the firm and urged counties to help farmers produce more cotton.

The country produces an average of 25,000 bales against a demand of 200,000 bales. The deficit is covered through imports from Uganda,Tanzania and East Asia.

“We will partner with the counties and farmers to ensure that we increase cotton production so that we have adequate raw materials,” Kurgat said.

The company has entered into a partnership with Rift Valley Technical Training Institute to train personnel.

The signing took place at the textile facility in Eldoret where officials said the agreement would help align the two institutions with President Kenyatta’s Big Four agenda.

Rivatex and RVTTI will jointly train personnel for the textile sector to support the manufacturing pillar of the Big Four agenda.

Rivatex will provide technical support for development of an appropriate competency based curriculum.

RVTTI on the other hand will establish customised courses for the textile industry.

The institution, which is a centre for excellence, will play a major role in marketing Rivatex products.

“As institutions we have a key role to play in supporting the President’s Big Four agenda and this agreement will help us focus on key areas in terms of manufacturing and training of relevant personnel”, Moi University VC Isaac Kosgey said.

The MoU was signed by Jeremiah Koshal, chairman Rivatex, the VC, Kennedy Koech (RVTTI chairperson) andEdwin Tarno (RVTTI principal). Rivatex was bought and revived by Moi University.