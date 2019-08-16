MISSING MARKS, FEE BALANCES

800 students to miss graduation at Moi University

The institution will have a graduation ceremony on Thursday next week



• Affected students claim some lecturers deliberately failed to release the missing marks

• University management says it's too late and the students should prepare for the next graduation in December

by BY MATHEWS NDANYI
Rift Valley
16 August 2019 - 06:53
Updated 16 August 2019 - 07:53
Moi University VC Professor Isaac Kosgey addressing medical students in Eldoret on March 9th
STUDENTS Moi University VC Professor Isaac Kosgey addressing medical students in Eldoret on March 9th
Image: MATHEWS NDANYI

More than 800 students of Moi University have protested after missing out on the list of graduands to be conferred with degrees next Thursday.

The disgruntled students accused some of their lecturers of failing to submit their scores as a protest against nonpayment of allowances. They demanded answers from vice-chancellor Isaac Kosgey. 

"We are told some of the lecturers failed to forward our marks as a protest to push for some allowances they are demanding. We wonder why we had to be exposed to such problems, yet we are not to blame in any way," Obed Tarus said.

Some of the students said they have been at the university for more than six years, despite studying four-year courses.

"Our efforts to get an explanation have been ignored. We have yet to meet the VC. He is in charge and should not allow this to happen to innocent students," Tarus said.

Jane Kimani urged Education CS George Magoha to intervene and have the university fix the problem. It will be costly for them to wait until December, she said.

However, Professor Kosgey, through university public relations officer Patricia Cherambos, said many of the students had huge outstanding fee balances and missing marks that are mandatory for anyone to graduate.

The university will have another graduation in December. Cherambos urged the students to sort out their issues so they can be part of that ceremony.

"They should be patient and sort out the pending issues after which they can be included in the next graduation list," she said.

Meanwhile, the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union has urged Mogoha to resolve the ongoing strike by lecturers at the Moi University Medical School, Eldoret.

Dr Ishmael Ayabei said the lecturers — all doctors — are frustrated by poor working conditions that had led to the resignation of Dr Lukoye Atwoli — the dean of Health Sciences at the college. He quit last week. 

The lecturers have been on strike for the past month. They demand payment of allowances and other improved terms and conditions of service agreed in a CBA three years ago.

(Edited by F'Orieny)

