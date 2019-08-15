Suspected baby defiler released on Sh300,000 bond

A court in Kabarnet has released on bond a man who allegedly defiled his sister- in-law’s daughter aged 15 months.

David Kipkemoi was given Sh300, 000 bond after he denied the defilement charge he called "a total lie".

The man allegedly committed the act at Kaptimbor estate in Kabarnet town on July 27 around 7 pm.

A medical report from Baringo Referral Hospital showed tears in the child’s private parts believed to have been caused by forced penetration.

A 10-year-old boy living with Kemboi's family is a key witness in the case and has been moved to a safe house.

Kipkemoi, who had been remanded at Kabarnet GK Prison for 14 days pending investigations, appeared before senior principal magistrate Paul Biwott on Tuesday.

Prosecutor Joseck Abwaju requested the court to deny Kipkemoi bail but the magistrate dismissed his application.

“The man with his family might come out to play a dangerous game of intimidating and interfering with the witnesses,” Abwaju said.

“This court has today decided to grant the accused a bond 300,000 with surety of similar amount” Biwott readout.

The case is due for mention on August 27 pending hearing on September 9.