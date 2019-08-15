ONE-YEAR-OLD GIRL VIOLATED

Suspected baby defiler released on Sh300,000 bond

Medical report from Baringo Referral Hospital showed tears in the child’s private parts

In Summary

• 10-year-old boy living with suspect's family is a key witness

• Kipkemoi allegedly committed the act in Kabarnet town on July 27

by JOSEPH KANGOGO Correspondent, Baringo
Rift Valley
15 August 2019 - 00:00
Suspect David Kipkemoi in a Kabarnet court
DEFILEMENT CASE: Suspect David Kipkemoi in a Kabarnet court
Image: JOSEPH KANGOGO

A court in Kabarnet has released on bond a man who allegedly defiled his sister- in-law’s daughter aged 15 months.

David Kipkemoi was given Sh300, 000 bond after he denied the defilement charge he called "a total lie".

The man allegedly committed the act at Kaptimbor estate in Kabarnet town on July 27 around 7 pm.

A medical report from Baringo Referral Hospital showed tears in the child’s private parts believed to have been caused by forced penetration.

A 10-year-old boy living with Kemboi's family is a key witness in the case and has been moved to a safe house.

Kipkemoi, who had been remanded at Kabarnet GK Prison for 14 days pending investigations, appeared before senior principal magistrate Paul Biwott on Tuesday.

Prosecutor  Joseck Abwaju requested the court to deny Kipkemoi bail but the magistrate dismissed his application.

 “The man with his family might come out to play a dangerous game of intimidating and interfering with the witnesses,” Abwaju said.

“This court has today decided to grant the accused a bond 300,000 with surety of similar amount” Biwott readout.

The case is due for mention on August 27 pending hearing on September 9.

MORE:

Castrate child defilers, urges Woman rep

'Defilers enjoy free meals and a roof in prison, chemical castration would be lesson'
Counties
4 months ago

Solving defilement cases at home denies victims justice — MP

Lawmaker says failure to report defilers to police puts other children at risk.
News
2 weeks ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by JOSEPH KANGOGO Correspondent, Baringo
Rift Valley
15 August 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Police raid home of Akasha associate after Matiang'i warning
    2d ago Coast

  2. Duale condemns Atwoli's remarks on Ruto presidential bid
    3mo ago Coast

  3. Legal notice on Finance Bill should be revoked - Sonko
    7h ago Nairobi

  4. Kenyans troll Nominated MP for veiled attack on CS Munya
    20h ago Eastern

  5. Sonko rejects Nairobi voter's bid for deputy governor job
    5h ago Nairobi

Latest Videos