Baringo elephant attack victim dies

A primary school head teacher who was trampled on by a stray elephant in Barwessa ward, Baringo North subcounty, has died.

Jackson Chepyegon, 40, head teacher of Kapkures Primary School in Laikipia West, succumbed to chest injuries at Mediheal Hospital in Eldoret on August 9.

"As a family, we are saddened by the premature death of our brother after a fierce attack by the rogue elephant in his Sesunin home on Wednesday, August 7", his cousin Joel Kilanga told the Star on Tuesday.

Chepyegon was said to have attempted to block and scare away the elephant from destroying his meshed-wired fence before the beast knocked him down, stepped on him and walked away.

He suffered serious chest and shoulder injuries and was rushed to Baringo Referral Hospital before transfer to Mediheal.

"We are now appealing to the government, friends and well wishers to assist us raise funds for burial of our beloved bother scheduled for this Friday, August 16," Kilanga said.

Chepyegon was hospitalised alongside 28-year-old Daniel Chesire who was attacked and injured while trying to take selfie with the jumbo on August 6 at Tanyilel village near Kabartonjo.

Chesire was treated and discharged at Kabartonjo subcounty hospital, medical officer in-charge Robert Kikwai said.

Baringo Kenya Wildlife Service deputy warden David Cheruiyot the stray elephant may have sneaked in from a conservancy in neighbouring Laikipia county.

“Our officers have been frantically pursuing it since Monday, August 5 after the jumbo was spotted roaming in the sides of Koriema, Kimalel and Kibingor villages in Baringo South” Cheruiyot said.

Later the beast stormed Kasiber and Tanyilel village in Baringo North, injuring Chesire and killing a cow belonging to Dickson Chesaro.

It injured another cow, cutting fences and destroyed maize farms.

In 2002, a stray elephant killed five people in one month in Barwessa Ward.