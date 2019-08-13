BAD TREATMENT

Turkana census staff protest over poor pay

But KNBS coordinator says they gave trainees money agreed before training commenced

•They say Sh500 fare one way is not enough, want Sh2,500

•Trainees claim they were forced to spend their own money on meals

by HESBORN ETYANG Correspondent, Turkana
13 August 2019 - 08:37
Turkana content supervisors addresses press at Lodwar high school
Image: HESBORN ETYANG

At least 630 census staff in Turkana declined to take the oath of secrecy citing poor allowances following their training.

Led by Didmas Lokomwa, content supervisors accused the Kenya National Bureaus of Statistics of poor treatment during the one-week training.

 

"According to the circular that we were given, content supervisors should be given at least Sh500 one way in transport reimbursement, which sums up to Sh1,000," he said.

He said Turkana is a vast county and the 630 supervisors came from different parts to attend the training in Lodwar. Even the Sh1,000 is not enough for somebody from Kapedo  (Turkana South) and Kibish ( Turkana North), he said.

"We feel somebody somewhere is trying to jeopardize the government process. When government plans for such exercises, logistics are well planned," Lokomwa said.

Lokomwa said they needed Sh2,500 for the transport reimbursement one way, which sums up to Sh 5,000.

"We have only been given Sh1,500 for lodging, Sh500 for supper and Sh200 for breakfast. We were only provided with 10 o'clock tea, lunch and 4pm tea. Most of us who come from far places have been forced to spend at our own money," Ramsey Alesia said.

David Etemau said after the one-week training content supervisors are expected to train enumerators but they have refused.

But Turkana county KNBS coordinator John Mburu said they gave the trainees the money agreed before the training commenced.

