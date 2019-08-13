Turkana census staff protest over poor pay

At least 630 census staff in Turkana declined to take the oath of secrecy citing poor allowances following their training.

Led by Didmas Lokomwa, content supervisors accused the Kenya National Bureaus of Statistics of poor treatment during the one-week training.

"According to the circular that we were given, content supervisors should be given at least Sh500 one way in transport reimbursement, which sums up to Sh1,000," he said.

He said Turkana is a vast county and the 630 supervisors came from different parts to attend the training in Lodwar. Even the Sh1,000 is not enough for somebody from Kapedo (Turkana South) and Kibish ( Turkana North), he said.

"We feel somebody somewhere is trying to jeopardize the government process. When government plans for such exercises, logistics are well planned," Lokomwa said.

Lokomwa said they needed Sh2,500 for the transport reimbursement one way, which sums up to Sh 5,000.

"We have only been given Sh1,500 for lodging, Sh500 for supper and Sh200 for breakfast. We were only provided with 10 o'clock tea, lunch and 4pm tea. Most of us who come from far places have been forced to spend at our own money," Ramsey Alesia said.

David Etemau said after the one-week training content supervisors are expected to train enumerators but they have refused.

But Turkana county KNBS coordinator John Mburu said they gave the trainees the money agreed before the training commenced.