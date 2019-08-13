Baringo jobless teacher appeals for help after attack

A jobless female primary teacher from Eldama Ravine, Baringo county, is crying out for help after gangsters gouged out her eyes and left her blind.

Norah Jepchirchir, 33, from Kapunyony village says her sight was intact before the attack on August 6.

She was walking in the dark around 9pm to see her sick sister living at Greenview estate in Eldama Ravine town when the incident occurred.

“Somewhere at Camp David Hotel, three men attacked me from behind, covered my face and strangled my neck rendering me unconscious,” Jepchirchir said.

She told the Star on Sunday the attack took place barely 200 metres from Eldama Ravine police station.

She regained consciousness around 3am when she heard some people saying they should rush her to the hospital because she was bleeding.

She was taken to Eldama Ravine subcounty hospital before being transferred to Nakuru General Hospital eye unit where she is currently admitted.

Jepchichir said in the morning on the day of the attack a woman friend had threatened her over Sh3, 200 debt.

Medical officer Benjamin Kariuki said Jepchirchir's sight cannot be restored.

“We did everything possible trying to restore her eyesight even as her relatives pleade with us but all was in vain,” Kariuki said.

She has been counseled to accept her new life.

Baringo county police commander Robinson Ndiwa said investigating to identify and arrest the suspects behind the attack.

The family said they are unable to raise the hospital bill which is yet to be calculated.

Jepchirchir is a single mother of two school going children.

She completed her teacher training in 2005 but hawked food and clothes in Eldama Ravine town.