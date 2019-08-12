Turkana launches new curriculum, issues ECDE learning materials

Turkana county has finally launched the implementation of the new curriculum and provided learning materials for nursery education.

The competency-based curriculum is to be rolled out in all early childhood development and education centres.

Deputy Governor Peter Lotethiro presided over the event at the Turkana Teachers Resource Centre, Lodwar. He issued county-branded KLB Skill Grow Series workbooks and tablets for digital learning to be used by pupils in Pre-Primary One and Two.

Lotethiro said the move was a milestone in achieving a key objective of the county government — providing quality education for ECDE children.

"I know we have joined late after the CBC was rolled out in the rest of the country, but the curriculum and digital learning tablets are a great move as we do not wish to be left behind," he said.

He sought to assure residents that the recruitment of 300 ECDE teachers is on course and a further 200 will be added to bring the number to 771, with an aim of having two teachers in each centre.

Lotethiro urged the Ministry of Education to strengthen supervision through procurement of additional vehicles to ensure teachers attend to pupils properly.

He said inadequate infrastructure and teacher shortage could hamper the programmes and appealed to the national government to provide additional funds for pastoralist counties to tackle the problems.

The deputy county chief said children in arid and semi-arid counties are disadvantaged by several challenges and require additional support so their environment is made conducive to learning.

Lotethiro flagged off three lorries to ferry learning materials, food and other items, especially across Turkana South, Turkana North and Turkana Central.

