Passenger succumbs to her injuries after Malewa road crash

A woman died on Saturday night in an accident that involved three vehicles on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway near Malewa River.

A car carrying four people, including the woman, rammed an oncoming school bus, which, in turn, hit another car.

Six other travellers suffered serious injuries while a group of students had bruises. They were taken to Naivasha Subcounty Hospital — some treated and discharged.

Naivasha division police boss Samuel Waweru said the woman died while undergoing treatment.

The wreckage of the vehicles blocked a section of the road, leading to a major traffic jam that stretched more than 5km on both sides of the accident scene.

"We urge our drivers to be cautious," Waweru said.

Witness Ann Njeri said the driver of the private car tried to overtake a fleet of vehicles, hence ramming the bus.

Barely a week ago, another accident caused a major snarl0-up. Many motorists spent the night on the highway.

(Edited by F'Orieny)