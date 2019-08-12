DP Ruto installed as Ilchamus elder, promised 2022 support

Deputy President William Ruto is now an Ilchamus elder.

He was installed on Saturday during a traditional wedding ceremony for one of his appointees, Amos Olempaka, in Ng’ambo, Baringo South. Ruto was the chief guest as Olempaka wedded Maria.

The community also pledged full support for the DP's 2022 presidential bid. Ilchamus elders said they will not regret their decision to support Ruto's presidential ambitions. "Even if he will lead us to the Opposition, let it be," Lemekuran said.

Twenty of the 46 members of the Ilchamus Council of Elders co-opted the DP into the community's top decision-making body. He sat on a special wooden stool beside the newlyweds. He was then swaddled in a Maasai shuka and handed a beaded club and a long black stick.

"This is a very special award and anointment given so rarely to the chosen few who are headed to lead this country," Mzee Philiph Ledida said.

The stick, stool and club are their symbols of power. Ruto was instructed never to let anybody touch or use the items. He will keep them "until he retires from power, then he can choose to hand over any of them to his eldest son or anybody else".

"This is the second award we are handing over. We gave the first one a long time ago to retired President Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi and today we have chosen to give it to Ruto," Ledida said.

Ledida was backed by other elders, including John Lesaningo, Kanyaman Lemekuran and John Lenchiling.