Gideon Moi hosts Rift Valley delegation as battle with Ruto for region shapes up

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi on Sunday hosted several Rift Valley leaders in Kabarak as the battle between him and Deputy President William Ruto for control of the region continues of 2022.

The leaders visited retired President Daniel Moi before holding a closed-door meeting with Gideon.

Those present included Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos, Moiben MP Sila Tiren, Nominated MP Wilson Sossion and Kanu Secretary General Nick Salat.

Others were former MPs Zakayo Cheruiyot, Musa Sirma, Frankline Bett, former Governor Isaac Ruto, Businessman Bundotich Buzeki and Tiaty MP William Kamket.

The leaders discussed several issues concerning the region, including the welfare of farmers, peace in Kerio Valley and political trends in the region.

Gideon plans to battle it out with Ruto for the presidency in 2022 and has been setting up a network of support.

Meanwhile, Ruto has been making more trips to Baringo than Gideon.

The DP has visited the county about 10 times, seven times more than Gideon, who has made only three official visits since he was reelected on August 8, 2017.

The two leaders are expected to face off in the ballot to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022 and the DP seems to be making more inroads into the county.

“I am so sorry to my people of Baringo. I know you have missed me a lot. Truly I have always been away, I too have missed you so dearly” Senator Moi said recently.