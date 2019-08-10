One dead, three injured in Kajiado accident

One person died as three others sustained serious injuries in Kajiado town on Friday after a vehicle they were travelling in hit a moving train.

Police said the accident occurred at 3.35am near Olkejuado High School when the driver of a sand truck headed towards Mashuuru hit a Tata Chemicals Magadi Ltd train that was headed to Konza railway terminus.

The diver of the sand truck, the police said, failed to stop at the railway crossing and thus caused the death of one person, who is a sand loader.

They gave the name of the driver as Albanus Mutinda, 34, and said he sustained leg and head injuries.

Others are Daniel Solol, 32, who sustained a serious head injury while Dominic Kioko suffered injuries on his left hand and head.

All the injured were admitted at Kajiado County Hospital, while the dead was moved to the same hospital’s mortuary to await postmortem.

Police suspect the truck had no working lights and because of poor visibility, the driver hit the moving train.