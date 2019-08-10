Nakuru county revenue collection rises

Revenue collection in Nakuru County has hit Sh2.8 billion in the just-ended financial year, an increase from Sh2.2 billion in the previous year.

The county said it planned to fully automate its revenue collection by end of November so as to increase the revenue and ease the payment process.

According to the CEC for Finance Dr Peter Ketyenya, the department was working to strengthen the revenue collection system.

He said plans were underway to collaborate with the Kenya Revenue Authority so as to come up with the county revenue board.

“In the last financial year we managed to collect Sh2.8 billion, which surpassed our target of Sh2.65 billion and we are keen to raise the figures in the coming financial year,” he said.

Addressing procurement officers during a two-day training workshop in Naivasha, Ketyenya said that the department was targeting Sh3.1 billion by the end of the current financial year.

He said that plans were at an advanced stage to make sure that revenue collection was automated noting that this will ease the cost of doing business.

“By the end of the November we want to make sure that we shall have a cashless system in the county and we expect this to boast our revenue even higher,” he said.