MP blames corruption for no jobs, calls on youth to join fight

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has called upon the youth in the country to be at the forefront in the fight against corruption to enable their economic empowerment.

Owino attributed youth unemployment and lack of quality healthcare to corruption in government.

“It is time for the youths to say enough is enough. Let us take the mantle to fight this giant called corruption which has denied us employment. It is because of unemployment that youths are involved in drugs and any other immoral activity,” he said.

The legislator was speaking on Thursday in Maralal town in Samburu county during the commemoration of International Youth Day.

The function was attended by various leaders among them Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal, Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo and Murang’a Woman Rep Sabina Chege.

Baringo Woman Rep Gadwel Cheruyuiot, Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda and Gender CAS Rachel Shebesh among others were also present.

Shebesh said funds set aside for youths are not enough asking county governments to partner with the national government to ensure more youths benefit.

“Government money is not enough for all youth in Samburu county but I assure you if we collaborate, the Youth Fund, Women Enterprise Fund, Uwezo and NGAF with the county government, you will see results,” she said.

Shebesh urged the county government to reserve 30 per cent of the government’s tender for youth, women and people living with disabilities as required by law.

The leaders also supported the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga saying it has united the country.

“After the handshake, you are free to visit any part of the country without fear and that is the Kenya we want where leaders can visit all places without selling their political parties,” Lesuuda said.

Suba North's Odhiambo advised Kenyans and leaders against misunderstanding the handshake between the two leaders.

