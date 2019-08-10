Families evicted from disputed land in Naivasha

More than 20 families were forced to spend the night in the cold after hired youths demolished their houses in Ndabibi, Naivasha, following a land dispute between them and the management of Agricultural Development Corporation.

The residents, who include former workers of the government agency, vowed they will not leave the farm, where they were resettled 15 years ago.

They said peasants were being ejected from the land, which was later sold to influential people and traders at a higher price.

One of those affected, Pastor Jonathan Nkoiboni, said evictions had become annual and targetted members of one community.

He vowed that the community would not allow the new buyers to settle on the land, adding that they knew no other home.

“We totally blame the management of ADC for all the woes and we are asking the President and our MPs to come to our rescue,” he said.

The sentiments were echoed by another victim, Silvester Kamamia, who said he lost all his personal effects after his house was demolished.

Kamamia said that majority of those affected by the current eviction were former workers who had invested all their savings on the parcels of land.

“We have raised the issue with various government agencies and there are aware of what is going on but unfortunately no action has been taken,” he said.