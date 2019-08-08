Tunai tells off MP Kenta over Narok town upgrade

Narok Governor Samuel Tunai has dismissed leaders opposing the upgrade of Narok town to a municipality.

Tunai wondered why Narok North MP Moitalel ole Kenta and others are resisting the move yet the matter was passed by the National Assembly two years.

Speaking to the press in Narok town on Wednesday, Tunai said the opposition is political by those pursuing their own interests.

“The charter was passed by the National Assembly and the Senate. Narok county has nine leaders in these legislative houses and no single leader opposed the move,” said Tunai.

The World Bank-funded Municipal Program Project for Kenya is meant to strengthen local governance and improve service delivery in selected municipalities. Narok receive Sh300 million for the upgrade.

“I will not be intimidated by these people and I will form a municipality board and appoint a manager,” he said.

The county boss urged national government to construct southern and northern by-passes to reduce traffic congestion within the town.

During a recent meeting in Oloisisiu, Kenta accused the county government of failing to conduct proper public participation.

“There was public participation involving the Narok county assembly at Narok stadium and most residents are opposed to the move demanding the county government to first showcase its development record through devolved funds,” Kenta said.

Kenta advised the World Bank to not that the Narok county government acted illegally.