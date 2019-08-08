WROLD BANK PROJECT

Tunai tells off MP Kenta over Narok town upgrade

Kenta has accused county government of failing to conduct proper public participation

In Summary

• Tunai wonders why some leaders are opposed to project approved by Parliament

• World Bank is funding the upgrade of Narok for Sh300 million

by KIPLANGAT KIRUI Correspondent
Rift Valley
08 August 2019 - 00:00
Narok Governor Samuel Tunai.
Narok Governor Samuel Tunai.
Image: FILE

Narok Governor Samuel Tunai has dismissed leaders opposing the upgrade of Narok town to a municipality.

Tunai wondered why Narok North MP Moitalel ole Kenta and others are resisting the move yet the matter was passed by the National Assembly two years.

Speaking to the press in Narok town on Wednesday, Tunai said the opposition is political by those pursuing their own interests.

“The charter was passed by the National Assembly and the Senate. Narok county has nine leaders in these legislative houses and no single leader opposed the move,” said Tunai.

The World Bank-funded Municipal Program Project for Kenya is meant to strengthen local governance and improve service delivery in selected municipalities. Narok receive Sh300 million for the upgrade.

“I will not be intimidated by these people and I will form a municipality board and appoint a manager,” he said.

The county boss urged national government to construct southern and northern by-passes to reduce traffic congestion within the town.

During a recent meeting in Oloisisiu, Kenta accused the county government of failing to conduct proper public participation.

 “There was public participation involving the Narok county assembly at Narok stadium and most residents are opposed to the move demanding the county government to first showcase its development record through devolved funds,” Kenta said.

Kenta advised the World Bank to not that the Narok county government acted illegally.

MORE:

Uhuru to launch upgrade of Kilgoris-Lolgorian Road

Will be the second road leading to tourist site launched by Uhuru
News
2 months ago

Narok farmers protest against bad roads

Fresh produce cannot reach markets owing to poor state of roads.
Counties
1 month ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by KIPLANGAT KIRUI Correspondent
Rift Valley
08 August 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. State moves to secure release of trafficked Nekesa from Iraq
    1d ago Coast

  2. 8 injured as gang attacks Bamburi
    2d ago Coast

  3. Samboja maintains tough stance on county dissolution
    1d ago Coast

  4. Raila has put a wedge between Uhuru and DP, say Kisii ...
    2d ago Nyanza

  5. I’m not afraid to speak my mind, says Tiren
    1yr ago Rift Valley

Latest Videos