Nanok signs law creating village administrators in Turkana

Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok on Tuesday assented to the Turkana County Village Administration Bill, 2019.

The law establishes 156 village administration units across the county's 30 wards.

"The law is a milestone in taking services closer to the people in line with the decentralisation objectives of the constitution," Nanok said.

He emphasised the need to operationalise the law and to make the village units work effectively to promote development.

He said he will appoint and deploy village administrators and village councils in line with the law.

The functions of the village administrators include coordination and mobilising for the participation of villages in governance, facilitating communities to participate in making policies and development plans, maintaining village infrastructure and facilities and ensuring civic education and empowerment.

"The role of village councils is key to service delivery and county government's efforts to reach out to the vulnerable members of the community," the governor said.

Nanok thanked the county Assembly for its steadfastness in passing laws that enhance devolution.

