156 TO BE DEPLOYED

Nanok signs law creating village administrators in Turkana

Unit to mobilise residents to participate in governance and policy making

In Summary

• The law establishes 156 village administration units across the county's 30 wards.

• He emphasised the need to operationalise the law and to make the village units work effectively to promote development.

by HESBORN ETYANG Correspondent, Turkana
Rift Valley
08 August 2019 - 00:00
Governor Josphat Nanok signs into law the Turkana County Village Administration Bill, 2019 in his office on Tuesday, August 6, 2019
DEVOLUTION: Governor Josphat Nanok signs into law the Turkana County Village Administration Bill, 2019 in his office on Tuesday, August 6, 2019
Image: HESBORN ETYANG

Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok on Tuesday assented to the Turkana County Village Administration Bill, 2019. 

The law establishes 156 village administration units across the county's 30 wards.

"The law is a milestone in taking services closer to the people in line with the decentralisation objectives of the constitution," Nanok said.

 

He emphasised the need to operationalise the law and to make the village units work effectively to promote development.

He said he will appoint and deploy village administrators and village councils in line with the law. 

The functions of the village administrators include coordination and mobilising for the participation of villages in governance, facilitating communities to participate in making policies and development plans, maintaining village infrastructure and facilities and ensuring civic education and empowerment.

"The role of village councils is key to service delivery and county government's efforts to reach out to the vulnerable members of the community," the governor said.

Nanok thanked the county Assembly for its steadfastness in passing laws that enhance devolution.

edited by peter obuya

MORE:

We need Sh60bn every year, Nanok tells critics

Nanok says media is blowing hunger issue out of proportion.
News
4 months ago

Food aid for three more months — Nanok

Statistics of the county show that the number of people in need of food has reduced drastically.
Counties
3 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by HESBORN ETYANG Correspondent, Turkana
Rift Valley
08 August 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. State moves to secure release of trafficked Nekesa from Iraq
    1d ago Coast

  2. 8 injured as gang attacks Bamburi
    2d ago Coast

  3. Samboja maintains tough stance on county dissolution
    1d ago Coast

  4. Raila has put a wedge between Uhuru and DP, say Kisii ...
    2d ago Nyanza

  5. I’m not afraid to speak my mind, says Tiren
    1yr ago Rift Valley

Latest Videos