World Bank gives Turkana poultry farmers Sh500 million grant

County executive says there is a ready market for indigenous chicken

County Agriculture executive Christopher Aletia says the market for chicken should not be a problem because there are ready buyers.

The projects will be monitored by the National Agricultural Rural and Inclusive Growth.

by HESBORN ETYANG Correspondent, Turkana
07 August 2019 - 00:00
Chicken farming.
The World Bank will give a Sh500 million grant to poultry farmers in Turkana for the next five years.

Turkana executive for Agriculture, Pastoral Economy and Fisheries Christopher Aletia said farmers from Turkana South, Loima, Turkana Central, Turkana East and Turkana West subcounties will benefit from the project.

Aletia on Monday chaired a meeting of poultry farmers in Lodwar to discuss the importance and challenges of rearing indigenous chicken.

"We want people to discuss the challenges they are facing so that we can strengthen production of chicken to meet demand," Aletia said.

He had earlier held a series workshops for honey producers and sorghum farmers.  

The projects will be monitored by the National Agricultural Rural and Inclusive Growth.

Aletia said the market for chicken should not be a problem because there are ready buyers. He said there is need for the county government to train poultry farmers on how to run the project.

He said workers at the Tullow oil fields at Lokichar oil basin and refugees at Kakuma Camp buy a lot of indigenous chicken. 

(Edited by P. Wanambisi)

