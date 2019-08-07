West Pokot distributes sahiwal bulls, galla goats to boost production

The county government of West Pokot has distributed 600 sahiwal bulls and 2,000 galla goats to farmers for cross-breeding to help increase meat and milk production.

Governor John Lonyangapuo said they have embarked on measures to improve breeds and end cattle rustling so as to boost food security. He spoke yesterday at Nasukuta when he officially launched the programme.

"Farmers from the 20 wards will the animals free. We have begun with Chepareria and Batei wards where we have distributed 180 gala goats and 51 sahiwal bulls,” he said.

Lonyangapuo praised the peace that is prevailing in the region. He said one of the measures to help curb cattle rustling is by rearing livestock breeds cannot walk for long distances.

“Cattle rustling is encouraged by indigenous breeds that most of our farmers have. The improved breeds will help eradicate the vice since the animals will not be able to walk for long distances,” he said.

Lonyangapuo said in the next 10 years, the county hopes to have changed most of the breeds so that residents can get better returns from their animals.

"We will distribute the bulls and goats each year until we fully eradicate zebu breeds from West Pokot," he said.

Lonyangapuo said the community has helped them in identifying diligent farmers who will take good care of the animals that are being distributed. He said the farmers who have been given animals will own them fully after five years.

“We have identified farmers who can take good care of the animals even during dry spell. We don’t want to lose them since we have invested heavily in the animals. They will have full ownership of the animals after five years,” he said.

Lonyangapuo said despite residents investing heavily in livestock farming they have not been reaping huge profits because they are exploited by middlemen who buy their products at a throwaway price.

"Currently, a goat is being sold for between Sh5,000 and Sh8,000, but when we improve our breeds the cost will shoot up to between Sh10,000 and 20,000. There is a ready market for the animals," he said.

Lonyangapuo said the bulls will also help in cross-breeding animals along the borders. He asked neighbouring counties to adopt the programme to help end outdated cultural practices such as cattle rustling.

“My government encourages sharing of resources. The people living nearing the borders should not be mean. Let's cross breed our animals so that we can stay in peace and harmony," he said.

Farmer Mark Loshalima said the programme will help improve prices of animals.

“We sell our animals to brokers at a throw away price who then sell them to markets in Nairobi and western province at abnormal profits,” he said.

