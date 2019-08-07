Close

DEATHTRAP

Increased road crashes worry Turkana residents

Police accused of laxity and bribe taking

In Summary

• Lodwar resident Joseph Long'ole said many people are losing their lives overs accidents that are avoidable.

• Another resident Paul Edukon said police patrols should be increased on the road to ensure drivers obey traffic rules.

by HESBORN ETYANG Correspondent, Turkana
Rift Valley
07 August 2019 - 00:00
An accident scene.
An accident scene.
Residents of Turkana on Monday protested against increased road accidents on the Lodwar-Juba route.  

They blamed lack of bumps and laxity of traffic officers for most accidents.  

Lodwar resident Joseph Long'ole said many people are losing their lives overs accidents that are avoidable. He said the stretch along Kanamkemer to Lodwar town which links Kenya to South Sudan is notorious area for accidents. 

 

"Since schools were closed for August holidays at least five accidents occur in a day between Lodwar and Kanamkemer. Police officers should deal with errant drivers," he said.

He said instead of traffic officers taking bribes from drives at the bridge that connects Lodwar to Kanamkemer, they should do more to stop the accidents.

Another resident Paul Edukon said police patrols should be increased on the road to ensure drivers obey traffic rules.

"Traffic rules should be followed to save people's lives. Officers in charge should increase the patrols to deal with drivers who disobey rules," he said.

Chairman of Turkana County Drivers and Transport Association Maxwell Ikamar  said drivers plying the Lodwar-Kitale route are at high risk of being attacked by bandits.

"We have lost our fellow drivers to banditry attacks. Many have been robbed and scores injured. This August holiday there was an increase in banditry attacks on road. Commuters are in fear, " he said.

Ikamar urged police officers to beef up security on the road and provide security for vehicles using the road.  

 

