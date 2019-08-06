Close

THE POOR TARGETED

Turkana residents protest over 'land grabbing'

• They say the grabbing and eviction is mainly targeting the poor and the vulnerable.

• Administrator denies any involvement in land grabbing.

by HESBORN ETYANG Correspondent, Turkana
Rift Valley
06 August 2019 - 00:00
Hundreds of Loborot residents in Turkana on Sunday protested over increased cases of land grabbing and evictions.

They say the grabbing and eviction is mainly targeting the poor and the vulnerable.

The residents accused assistant chief Beatrice Apetet of being behind cartels that forcibly grab land from the poor and people who cannot defend themselves.

 
 

But the administrator denied any involvement in land grabbing.

She, however, said she is aware of a cartel that grabs land belonging to the poor. Apetet said action will be taken against anybody found grabbing land.

Residents alleged that a local church wants to evict them so it can build a school on the land.

Resident Abraham Lobuin, 70, said he would not allow anyone to kick him out of his ancestral land.

"We shall not move from our ancestral land. Instead, we have offered an alternative land where the church can build a school, but the group behind the scheme wants to hear none of it. They have written an eviction letter giving  residents 14 days to vacate the land or be evicted forcibly," he said.

Mark Lowoya said he has taken the issue with the church, which intends to evict them from their ancestral land.

Rebbeca Nayelel said she was born and brought up in Loborot and wonders where she will go after the eviction. She said she is not ready to move out of her ancestral land.

 
 

The discovery of oil and gas in Turkana, the advent of the county governments and construction of the A1 Road from Kitale all the way to South Sudan has led to increased demand for land in the area.

Cases of land grabbing in Turkana have become the order of the day with the poor residents being targeted due to lack of knowledge.

