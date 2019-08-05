Uasin Gishu's Sh8.5bn budget approved despite poor funds absorption rate

Uasin Gishu ward reps have approved the county's Sh8.5 billion 2019-20 budget even as they questioned why Sh2.9 billion of the amount okayed last year was not utilised.

The MCAs said the money was rolled over to this year’s budget yet residents in many parts of the county did not get services and development projects.

The move to pass the budget was moved by Jonathan Ng’ etich, the chairman of the budget committee. It had been tabled by Finance executive Julius Ruto.

Ng'etich said it was unfortunate that Sh2.9 billion had been rolled over yet residents needed services and development.

“The assembly will oversight their respective departments to ensure the budget is implemented fully because we can not afford to waste money as if we don’t need development,” he said.

Langas MCA Francis Muya said the budget was unique as every ward will get Sh43 million for development.

The MCAs also finalised the vetting of Edwin Bett as county secretary. The Governor Jackson Mandago nominee will replace Peter Lelei, who has joined the Council of Governors.

“The nominee should be able to tell us clearly how he will ensure that budgeted projects and programmes are implemented by the county government to benefit residents of Uasin Gishu,” said Majority leader Josphat Lowoi.

Ngetich and Lowoi said residents complained to ward representatives about stalled projects. It was not proper for the county to fail to use budgeted funds.

“As the representatives of the people and as a watchdog house we are worried about the trend of not using public funds and need answers on the same,” Ng'etich said.

Speaker David Kiplagat was concerned by the poor absorption rate of funds in the county compared to other devolved units in the region.

Lowoi said the unutilised money was equivalent to the entire county's development budget.

Bett blamed the stringent procurement system for the high rollover. He identified the stringent procurement process and delayed release of funds as some of the reasons for poor funds absorption.

“We will do everything possible to ensure that public funds are utilised so that residents of Uasin Gishu can enjoy the benefits of devolution,” Bett said.

Last week the MCAs formed a committee to investigate alleged irregular employment which, they said, had led to the increase of the wage bill to more than 35 per cent of the budget.

It will look into the issue of ghost workers and the hiring of casuals as well as contract workers.

Its report is expected in a month's time.

mf mwaniki