Narok matatus saccos impasse resolved

The dispute between two Narok matatu saccos over where to pick and drop passengers has been resolved.

Narok Line and Narok Star have been feuding over stages. They operate the Narok-Nairobi route.

The dispute was resolved after the intervention of Governors Samuel Tunai (Narok) and Mike Sonko (Nairobi) at City Hall.

The City Hall meeting, which was also attended by officials of both saccos, resolved that the two saccos operate from different stages, both in Narok and in Nairobi. The officials were told to put into consideration that Narok and Nairobi counties are cosmopolitan.

Their differences started early this year after Narok Star claimed the ownership of the Shell Petrol station stage in Narok town and evicted Narok Line.

Narok Line moved to Hass Petrol but four months ago, the stage was blocked by the county government allegedly in collaboration with their rivals.

Narok Line, in a tit-for-tat, paralysed the Narok Star stage in Nairobi. This is what prompted the reconciliation.

The City Hall meeting was attended by Nairobi county secretary Leboo Morintat, Narok deputy Speaker Salankat Nchoe, Narok Town MCA and leader of Majority Parsaloi Torome, leader of Minority Kosiom Lemurt, Narok Lands and Urban Planning executive Julius Sasai, Nairobi Roads and Transport executive Hitan Majevdia and Narok Transport chief officer Newton Mpaima.