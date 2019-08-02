Lonyangapuo to woo Canadian, EU investors

West Pokot and Turkana counties are negotiating with investors from Canada and the European Union to help set up projects along the borders of the two counties.

The governor said the funding would assist people along the border.

He spoke yesterday in Kapenguria during the official launch of a geographical information system laboratory alongside FAO Country Representative Gabriel Rugalema.

A geographic information system is a system designed to capture, store, manipulate, analyse, manage, and present all types of geographical data.

“Very soon I and my counterpart from the Turkana will help identify projects that will benefit the two communities,” Lonyangapuo said.

He said peace has been restored in the region and the two counties want to embark on developing the region.

Lonyangapuo thanked the Food and Agricultural Organisation for launching the lab in the two counties as it will help to address land issues.

“The lab will help us in mapping our minerals and in the subdivision of land among residents,” he said.

He said the lab will also help in giving vital information on various development projects in the county.

“We welcome the project since it will help in developing marginalised counties that were left behind in development,” he said.

“The system will help residents known the boundaries of their farms and help in reducing conflicts in the region,” Rugalema said.

The labs will also help in collecting information on water, roads, health, agriculture that will help in developing the counties.

(edited by O. Owino)