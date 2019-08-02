Incitement case against Kabazi MCA to proceed

The High Court has rejected a bid by Kabazi MCA Peter Mbae to have incitement to violence and arson charges against him dismissed.

Justice Janet Mulwa on Wednesday ruled that the application lacked merit and ordered that case before a magistrate's court proceeds.

The case was to commence on July 22 but Mbae through his advocate proceeded to the High Court to block it.

The MCA was also charged with malicious damage to property.

Through lawyer Bernard Kipkoech, Mbae claimed he was being targeted by the police who had an agenda to harass him during a peaceful meeting in Solai.

"The respondents have been fabricating and preferring criminal charges against my client since he has been vocal in ensuring that the victims of the infamous Solai Dam tragedy are justly compensated," Kipkoech said.

Kipkoech accused the security apparatus in Nakuru of influencing the DPP to prosecute Mbae.

However, the state through prosecutor Boniface Maisinde dismissed the allegations.

Masinde said that Mbae did not prove a breach of violation of his rights.

Senior state counsel Amos Chigiti said Mbae being an elected leader of the county assembly was not immune to prosecution.

Justice Mulwa ordered that case be mentioned before the lower court for further directions.

