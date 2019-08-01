[PHOTOS] Joyce Laboso's body arrives at Sotik Stadium

• It was flown from Nairobi on a police chopper.
The late Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso's body arrived at Bomet Stadium on Thursday afternoon.
It was flown from Nairobi in a police chopper.
Earlier, hundreds of mourners gathered at the All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi to pay their last respects.
The mourners including family, friends, cabinet secretaries, politicians and businessmen streamed in from as early as 8am.
Laboso's body will be buried in Fort Ternan on Saturday.
Laboso died on Monday at the Nairobi Hospital after a battle with cancer.
She had been admitted at the facility's ICU a week after she arrived from India where she was receiving treatment.
Described as an iron lady, Laboso became the first female governor of Bomet after winning a titanic battle against Rift Valley political kingpin Isaac Rutto in the 2017 elections.
She subdued her detractors who tried to use her marriage to a man from a different region to sabotage her governor bid.
Deputy Governor Hillary Barchok had been running the county's affairs when Laboso was out of the country seeking treatment.