Close

LABOSO'S MEMORIAL

[PHOTOS] Joyce Laboso's body arrives at Sotik Stadium

In Summary

• It was flown from Nairobi on a police chopper.

by FELIX KIPKEMOI
Rift Valley
01 August 2019 - 16:17
The body of the late Governor Joyce Laboso arrives at Bomet Green Stadium on Thursday, August 1, 2018.
The body of the late Governor Joyce Laboso arrives at Bomet Green Stadium on Thursday, August 1, 2018.
Image: FELIX KIPKEMOI

The late Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso's body arrived at Bomet Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

It was flown from Nairobi in a police chopper.

Earlier, hundreds of mourners gathered at the All Saints Cathedral in  Nairobi to pay their last respects. 

The mourners including family, friends, cabinet secretaries, politicians and businessmen streamed in from as early as 8am.

Laboso's body will be buried in Fort Ternan on Saturday.

Laboso died on Monday at the Nairobi Hospital after a battle with cancer.

She had been admitted at the facility's ICU a week after she arrived from India where she was receiving treatment.

Described as an iron lady, Laboso became the first female governor of Bomet after winning a titanic battle against Rift Valley political kingpin Isaac Rutto in the 2017 elections.

She subdued her detractors who tried to use her marriage to a man from a different region to sabotage her governor bid.

Deputy Governor Hillary Barchok had been running the county's affairs when Laboso was out of the country seeking treatment.

MORE:

Joyce Laboso: Iron lady who conquered male dominated Rift politics

Laboso had been admitted at the facility's ICU  last week since she arrived from India.
News
3 days ago

Uhuru, Ruto and Raila eulogise Laboso

Laboso died after battle with cancer.
News
3 days ago

Bomet Govenor Joyce Laboso is dead

She had been at Nairobi Hospital ICU.
News
3 days ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by FELIX KIPKEMOI
Rift Valley
01 August 2019 - 16:17

Most Popular

  1. 'AWOL' MP stoned, jeered as cops fire in air
    14h ago North Eastern

  2. Luo elders want Kibra MP buried, oppose cremation
    13h ago Nyanza

  3. Ken Okoth: Relatives want him buried at absent dad's home
    2d ago Nyanza

  4. Nakuru students busted watching porn, smoking bhang arrested
    1d ago Rift Valley

  5. City Hall to recruit 2,500 new staff
    1d ago Nairobi

Latest Videos