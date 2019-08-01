[PHOTOS] Joyce Laboso's body arrives at Sotik Stadium

The late Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso's body arrived at Bomet Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

It was flown from Nairobi in a police chopper.

Earlier, hundreds of mourners gathered at the All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi to pay their last respects.

The mourners including family, friends, cabinet secretaries, politicians and businessmen streamed in from as early as 8am.

Laboso's body will be buried in Fort Ternan on Saturday.