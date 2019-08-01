Nanok to appear in public after claims of mild stroke

Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok will appear in public to dismiss claims of being hospitalized at Nairobi Hospital after suffering mild stroke, Turkana Director of communication has said.

John Emeripus, Turkana Director of communication has on Wednesday morning said that Governor Nanok is well and healthy at his home and he will appear in public soon to dismiss claims of sickness.

Emeripus said Governor Nanok has given an assurance that he is well and recuperating at home.

“I want to assure all Kenyans that Governor Nanok is well and relaxing at his home in Nairobi. In his official Twitter handle and Facebook, he has disputed claims of suffering mild stroke and termed as rumors,” he said.

On Tuesday night Governor Nanok on his official Twitter handle said, “I am well at home. Other media publishing I have a mild stroke are telling untruth.”

“Colleagues, ignore social media about me. I do not have a stroke and nobody should wish I have one. I was unwell last week and admitted majorly to undertake medical tests which turned good,” a message seen by Star states.