I'm not in remand, I paid my bail – David Kimosop

Former KVDA chief David Kimosop has dismissed claims he was being held at the Industrial Area remand for failing to raise Sh6 million bail.

Kimosop was among 28 people charged with corruption-related offences involving the construction of the Arror and Kimwarer dams.

Kimosop on Wednesday told the Star that he was free after paying his bail and was in Eldoret heading to Kerio Valley.

“I am free and actually heading to a function at Chesongoch. I was never taken to remand as claimed because I complied with all the requirements of the court,” Kimosop said on the phone.

Among those charged alongside Kimosop are former Finance CS Henry Rotich and PS Kamau Thugge.

Some of the suspects were however still in remand after they failed to raise the bail or comply with bond terms. They have moved to the High Court seeking a review.

Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti imposed tough conditions on the suspects with Rotich and Thugge granted a bail of Sh15 million each. Tourism PS Susan Koech, also charged, was granted Sh8 million bail.

Tender Committee member Samwel Koskei is among those who have moved to the High Court requesting for a review of the bond terms.

In his affidavit, Koskei told the High Court he is a junior employee of Kerio Valley Development Authority earning a meager salary and cannot raise Sh6 million for bail.

He said he was heavily burdened by loans and family needs and asked the court to lower the bail terms.

Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos has expressed sympathy for some of the suspects, saying the bail terms were beyond their reach.

“Some of those caught up in this issue are just junior employees earning little money and we urge that they should not be left to suffer in jail because of the tough bail conditions,” Tolgos said.

Edited by peter Obuya