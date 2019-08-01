DP Ruto visits Baringo more times than Senator Moi

Deputy President William Ruto is making more trips to Baringo than Senator Gideon Moi, the Star has established.

The DP has visited the county about 10 times, seven times more than Senator Moi who has made only three official visits since he was reelected on August 8, 2017.

The two leaders are expected to face off in the ballot to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022 and the DP seems to be making more inroads into the county.

“I am so sorry to my people of Baringo. I know you have missed me a lot. Truly I have always been away, I too have missed you so dearly” Senator Moi said recently.

He spoke during a commemoration event for the former Kabarnet town mayor John Kiprono at Kituro, Baringo Central on July 6.

Gideon said he was mobilising friends across the country ahead of the 2022 elections, although he is yet to declare his presidential bid.

“Nobody can succeed in anything in life without the support of friends and I assure you that my friends will always be yours,” he said.

Senator Moi’s previous official visit to the county was when he accompanied the Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa to distribute relief foods at Nginyang in Tiaty subcounty on March 18.

He also made another public appearance during the burial of veteran teacher Wilson Chepkoit, father of the Standard Media Group journalist Alex Chepkoi, at Salawa in Baringo central on May 19.

Gideon lives in Alphega in Rongai, Nakuru county, a few kilometres from Kabarak, his father's home.

DP Ruto is expected to make another visit to the county on August 10, where he is expected to officially launch a technical training institute at Mochongoi, Baringo South.

He will be hosted by the area MP Charles Kamuren, who ditched Kanu and won the seat on a Jubilee Party ticket during a by-election held on August 18 last year.

Kamuren took over from Grace Kipchoim who succumbed to colon cancer and was buried in her Kimoriot home on May 5 last year.

During his visit, Ruto is also expected to attend his political friend and the former human rights activist Amos Olempaka's wedding at Ilchamus ward, according to sources.

His return happens barely a month after he attended a mass fundraiser for 32 churches in Eldama Ravine and Mogotio constituencies on July 7.

Ruto also graced last year’s famous Kimalel goat auction held on December 21, where he sold over 2,000 goats in record 15 minutes. Gideon missed the event.

He had earlier made about 10 frequent development and political trips alone to the vote-rich county since the last general election.

“Where I stand I am also acting Baringo Senator because I left Gideon relaxing back in Nairobi,” Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen told residents of Baringo recently.

