Sh300m allocated for completion of stalled Kabarnet KMTC

The building stalled in 2013 for lack for funds

• The new block is expected to decongest the medical training college in Kabarnet. 

• It is a project initiated by former Baringo Central MP Sammy Mwaita.

by JOSEPH KANGOGO Correspondent, Baringo
Rift Valley
31 July 2019 - 00:00
Baringo Central MP Joshua Kandie (right) at the stalled Kenya Medical Training College in Kabarnet yesterday.
Baringo Central MP Joshua Kandie (right) at the stalled Kenya Medical Training College in Kabarnet yesterday.
Image: JOSEPH KANGOGO

The government has injected Sh300 million for the completion of the Kenya Medical Training College in Kabarnet which had stalled in 2013.

Principal James Koskei said the institution in Baringo Central was supposed to have been completed in 2015. However, construction work stopped because of lack of funds. 

"The incomplete building has a tuition block, a modern library and classrooms for more than 800 students,” Koskei said.

 

He said currently, the college is overstretched and the infrastructure is old. He the medical college urgently requires more space. 

Koskei said the institution earlier admitted between 400 to 500 students. However, the number has increased to  800. He said more classrooms and a staff room are required to ease congestion.

Former Baringo Central MP Sammy Mwaita initiated the stalled project.  Director Mwania Ndunda from Spion, which is doing the construction,  had threatened to pull out for lack of cash to complete the building.  

“The stalled project is a shame to our company. Leaders have paid a deaf ear to our pleas for more cash," Ndunda said.

Kabarnet resident Jackson Chebor said the  building had become a health hazard since held dirty water during the rainy season which drained in Kiberenge spring.

 "Thugs hide in the unfinished business at night. It is also a den for illicit love affairs," Chebor said.   

 Baringo Central MP Joshua Kandie yesterday toured the facility and said he had successfully pushed the government to allocate Sh300 million for its completion.  

 

“There will be no more excuses. The contractor should be ready to begin working from January next year," Kandie said.  

