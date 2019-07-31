Nakuru students busted watching porn, smoking bhang arrested

Security agencies in Nakuru will conduct a crackdown in PlayStation shops after 57 secondary students were arrested smoking bhang and watching pornographic content.

The students were arrested on Wednesday at 12.30pm after a tip-off from the public.

More than 200 students from various secondary schools in the Rift Valley region had been rounded up but only 57 were arrested as the rest escaped.

“There were actually more than 200 watching the pornographic materials from more than five movie outlets in Nakuru’s Central Business District," Nakuru East assistant commissioner John Kichwen said.

Seven operators of the PlayStations among them two minors were arrested. The officers also confiscated laptops that are set for screening.

“The public has seen large groups of students in uniform getting into the premise,” Nakuru Town East enforcement officer James Kinanga said.

The boys were from schools in Nandi, Londiani, Rongai and Molo among other regions.

Most schools closed on Wednesday morning to allow them to travel to their respective homes. Some were heading to Mombasa, Nairobi, Mau Narok, Thika, Limuru, Kapsabet and Kericho.

The officials said they will talk to them and book the matatus to their respective homes.

"We have 22 travelling to Nairobi among other regions,” Kichwen said.

Kinanga said investigations have been launched to arraign the operators.

They will be charged with operating an illegal business while children shall be taken for guiding and counselling sessions.

Education Director William Sugut said the Ministry of Education is working closely with the Interior ministry to curb involvement of school-going children in crimes.

"It is unfortunate that business operators, more so those running PlayStations, take advantage of students to woo them into crimes. We are working together with the police to take action against those involved especially during the August holiday,” he said.

A number of cases of schoolchildren being involved in crimes in Nakuru are reported during holidays.

The officers urged parents to monitor the time their children leave school and the time they arrive at home to avoid such incidents.

They have engaged the management of the schools for appropriate disciplinary to be taken.

Edited by R.Wamochie