Bomet MCAs pledge to realise Laboso's dreams

Members of the Bomet county assembly on Tuesday said the late Governor Joyce Laboso worked hard and achieved a great deal in development.

Before adjourning in her honour, MCAs pledged to ensure that her dreams are realised and projects implemented.

MCAs called her 'a great mother'.

"She was a lady with a humble heart...a lady who could accommodate and listen to anyone regardless of who they are," Speaker Shadrack Rotich said,

The Tuesday morning session was emotional.

Shadrack read Laboso's biography before members to eulogised her. They said her priorities will be their priorities.

Embomos ward representative Robert Serbai said residents felt more benefits of devolution due to her hard work.