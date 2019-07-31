Bomet MCAs pledge to realise Laboso's dreams

•The Bomet County Assembly unites to honour Laboso.
• Calls her 'a great mother'.
Members of the Bomet county assembly on Tuesday said the late Governor Joyce Laboso worked hard and achieved a great deal in development.
Before adjourning in her honour, MCAs pledged to ensure that her dreams are realised and projects implemented.
MCAs called her 'a great mother'.
"She was a lady with a humble heart...a lady who could accommodate and listen to anyone regardless of who they are," Speaker Shadrack Rotich said,
The Tuesday morning session was emotional.
Shadrack read Laboso's biography before members to eulogised her. They said her priorities will be their priorities.
Embomos ward representative Robert Serbai said residents felt more benefits of devolution due to her hard work.
She was a lady with a humble heart...a lady who could accommodate and listen to anyone regardless of who they are.Speaker Shadrack Rotich
He said there was peace among all elected leaders and agencies as a result of her resilience.
Haron Kirui (Silibwet) called on the residents to give her respect as the nation continues to mourn her.
Charles Langat of Boito said the county and nation at large had lost a good manager who understood the value of humanity.
He said, "We have lost a great mother but we assure the nation and our people that we shall stand with her aspirations."
Nominated member Cecilia Mutai said as Laboso motivated many women.
The MCAs also said cancer should be declared a national disaster, as it claims many lives.
Funeral arrangements were underway on Tuesday in both Nairobi and Bomet.
The Nairobi committee is led by Energy CS Charles Keter, Governors Paul Chepkwony and Samuel Tunai. the Bomet committee is made up of the assembly, executive members and the security team.
(Edited by V. Graham)