Turkana MCAs to support a tweaked Punguza Mizigo Bill

A section of Turkana MCAs has vowed to support the Punguza Mizigo Bill if changes are made to reflect their views.

The MCAs disagree with the proposal to reduce the number of Members of Parliament to 147.

Led by Nominated MCA Mathew Alany the ward reps propose that the current composition of Parliament remains, but the nomination slots are abolished.

They were addressing residents of Kanangetei in Kerio during a funds drive.

Alany said the Punguza Mzigo initiative will be a relief for Kenyans if changes will be done to push interests of citizens.

“I know what is in Punguza Mzigo initiative. It cannot see the light of the day without amendments,” he said.

He said there are some amendments proposed by the Turkana county assembly that were not included the Bill.

Alany said once the amendments are captured in the Punguza Mizigo Bill they will fully back it and sensitise the community on its importance.

He supported the proposal to increase county allocation from the current 15 per cent to 35 per cent.

Kangathosa ward MCA Peter Eregae said increasing county allocation will help the government to save and use little money in uplifting lives of people in the region.

He said very few amendments are required for the Bill to go through in county assemblies.

Alice Nakawa, Turkana South Nominated MCA said that the issue of scraping nominated members should be reviewed before they support the Bill.

The Punguza Mzigo initiative led by Thirdway Alliance Party Ekuru Aukot was cleared by IEBC on July 18 after collecting 1.2 million verified signatures.

The Bill must get the nod of at least 24 county assemblies before it can move to the next step on the referendum push.

(edited by O. Owino)