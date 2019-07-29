Women urged to back Uhuru's unity call

Samburu Woman Representative Maison Leshoomo has urged women to back Uhuru's unity call and preach peace at all their events.

Referring to both the Embrace and Inua Mama factions, Leshoomo said the two teams should support President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The county legislator was speaking on Saturday at the Kenyatta Stadium in Maralal after distributing cheques, water tanks and beehives to schools, women's and youth self-help groups.

The woman rep said the President was at the forefront of preaching unity.

"We should join hands with the President to ensure what he says and advocates is supported," she said.

Leshoomo said uniting a country is not easy.

She called on the political women's groups moving around the country to avoid activities that would divide the country along political lines.

"Without political peace, even with all the riches, we will die of poverty and hunger," she said."

Further, the legislator called on the government to crack the whip on drug dealers.

"The government should find out where these drugs and cheap liquor are coming from," Leshoomosaid.

"We have a huge problem and our youth are drowning in this vice," she said, urging the government to crack down and close all factories producing cheap liquor.

"Go round the country preaching peace and unity and fight this menace of drugs, bhang and cheap liquor."

Chairperson of Elawa–a women's self-help group that deals in poultry and crop farming– Rael Ekiru, said a 5,000-litre water tank her group received from the office of the woman representative would enable them harvest and save enough water for their farming business.

