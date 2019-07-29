West Pokot youths plan to reduce teen pregnancies

Youths in West Pokot county have come up with strategies— especially sexual health education — to limit the rise in teenage pregnancies.

“Many young people have little information on sexual health and this has exposed many to risks. We should not sugar coat sexual health, we need to tell our children the truth,” Declares project officer Clement Lokoma said on Sunday

The county has been ranked second among counties with high teenage pregnancy, after Kilifi county.

The youths in the Declares Forum have begun involving stakeholders to help reduce the percentage of 29 per cent to less than 20 per cent by 2021.

Speaking on Sunday during a sensitisation meeting in Kapenguria, Lokoma said they were amazed by high numbers of girls sitting exams in hospital after giving birth.

Lokoma said last year, more than 97 girls from the county did not sit their KCPE exam as they were pregnant and some were married.

“The girls missed the exams out of fear of being ridiculed by their fellow pupils,” he said.

He also attributed the high numbers to lack of information on sexual health among teenagers.

According to the Ministry of Health, 30 out of 100 girls in the county get pregnant before finishing school, the official said.